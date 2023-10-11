Meyers (wrist) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

The Raiders didn't practice Wednesday after playing Monday, but Meyers would have been limited had a practice taken place. Fellow wide receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant, but at this stage, there's little reason to believe that either of Vegas' starting wideouts is in danger of sitting out Sunday against Meyers' former team, the Patriots.