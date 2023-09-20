Meyers (concussion) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Meyers, who suffered a concussion in Week 1, is "moving through the protocol the right way," coach Josh McDaniels noted Wednesday, while adding that the team "can't declare anything" just yet about the wideout's Week 3 status. With a limited session under his belt, Meyers will look to practice fully by Friday, and if he does it's possible he'll gain clearance to return to action Sunday night against the Steelers.