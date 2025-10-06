Meyers secured four of six targets for 32 yards in the Raiders' 40-6 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

With Brock Bowers (knee) unavailable, the expectation was that Meyers would be even busier than usual in his role as the Raiders' No. 1 receiver. However, all of Tre Tucker, Ashton Jeanty and even practice squad call-up Albert Okwuegbunam all outpaced Meyers in receptions, receiving yards or both. After opening the season in typically productive fashion with a 17-228-0 line on 26 targets, Meyers has slumped to an 8-62-0 tally on 13 targets over the last pair of contests. The veteran could have a good opportunity to bounce back in Week 6, however, as a suspect Titans defense comes to Las Vegas next Sunday afternoon.