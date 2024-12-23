Meyers recorded two receptions on five targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 19-14 win over the Jaguars.

Aidan O'Connell's return was generally positive for the Raiders' offense, but that wasn't the case for Meyers. He saw his fewest targets since Week 2 and tallied his lowest reception total of the campaign. The lone positive from the performance was that Meyers delivered explosive gains of 24 and 17 yards on his two catches. He should get more involved once again in Week 17 against the Saints.