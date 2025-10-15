Raiders' Jakobi Meyers: Misses practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meyers (knee/toe) didn't practice Wednesday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.
After being on the field for 90 percent of the Raiders' snaps on offense in the team's Week 6 win over the Titans, a game in which Meyers caught all four of his targets for 39 yards, the wideout is managing a pair of injury issues ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs. Meyers now has two more chances to practice before Las Vegas assigns final Week 7 injury designations.
