Meyers didn't catch his only target in Thursday's 23-23 preseason tie against the Seahawks.

New Raiders quarterback Geno Smith played only one drive while some other starters played into the team's second possession. Meyers and Smith will have to wait to register their first connection in an NFL game, but the veteran wide receiver is poised to remain a key component of Vegas' offense come the regular season. Meyers has little to prove in the preseason, but he and the rest of the starters may get more playing time in the team's second preseason game against the 49ers on Aug. 16.