Coach Josh McDaniels indicated that Meyers (concussion) is viewed as doubtful to play Sunday against the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Friday's injury report will confirm the wideout's official Week 2 injury designation, but at this stage Meyers is trending toward missing Sunday's contest. in the event that he is out versus Buffalo, DeAndre Carter (knee), Kristian Wilkerson and Tre Tucker would be candidates to see added snaps alongside Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow.