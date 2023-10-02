Meyers recorded two receptions on four targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Chargers.

Meyers had proven to be a key target for Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) in two games this season, commanding 10 and 12 targets. However, he lost out significantly with Aidan O'Connell under center, as Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs were the only two pass catchers to be targeted more than four times. The good news for Meyers is that Garoppolo is likely to return in time for a Week 5 matchup against the Packers.