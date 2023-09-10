Meyers is being evaluated for a concussion after Sunday's 17-16 win over the Broncos, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports. Prior to getting injured in the fourth quarter, Meyers caught nine of 10 targets for 81 yards and two touchdowns.

Meyers stayed down after a high hit from Kareem Jackson in the game's final minutes. After eventually being helped to his feet, Meyers was immediately taken to the locker room, per Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. Gutierrez notes that Meyers was upright in the locker room, but the wide receiver will need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol to have a chance to build on his productive debut in Week 2 against the Bills.