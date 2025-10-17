Raiders' Jakobi Meyers: Questionable after limited practice
Meyers (knee/toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after returning to a limited practice Friday.
Meyers didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but his return to a limited session Friday is a positive indicator heading into the weekend. Fortunately for those considering Meyers in Week 7 fantasy lineups, the Raiders kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. If Meyers ends up being limited or ruled out this weekend, Jack Bech, Dont'e Thornton and Alex Bachman (ankle) -- if he's available -- could see added opportunities versus Kansas City alongside fellow WR Tre Tucker.
