Meyers (knee) finished with four receptions on six targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 30-29 overtime loss to the Jaguars.

Meyers joined TE Brock Bowers (knee) in returning to action out of Las Vegas' Week 8 bye, after both starters missed time with minor knee injuries. The 28-year-old Meyers was unable to sniff his teammate's ridiculous 12-127-3 receiving line, instead finishing with his lowest yardage output of the season. With no touchdowns in seven active games, Meyers has been a bit of a disappointment through the first half of the fantasy campaign (33-342-0). If the 2-6 Raiders do not move their top trade target before Tuesday's deadline, then Meyers' next appearance will come against the Broncos on Thursday Night Football in Week 10.