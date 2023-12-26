Meyers hauled in three of five targets for 42 yards during Monday's 20-14 victory in Kansas City.

On a day in which Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell managed just 62 yards passing, Meyers paced the team in catches and receiving yards and ranked second in targets to only Davante Adams (six). It was a quiet follow-up to Meyers' Week 15, when he recorded touchdowns as both a receiver and passer in a 63-21 win against the Chargers. His next chance to produce arrives Sunday in Indianapolis.