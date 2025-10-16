Meyers (knee/toe) isn't practicing Thursday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly previously noted that he expected Meyers to return to work Thursday, but the wideout is now on track to log his second straight 'DNP.' Friday's practice thus looms large in terms of the availability of Meyers for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. If he's limited or out this weekend, Jack Bech, Dont'e Thornton and Alex Bachman could see added Week 7 opportunities alongside fellow WR Tre Tucker.