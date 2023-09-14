Meyers (concussion) remained sidelined for Thursday's practice.
Meyers was concussed toward the end of Week 1 and remains in the league's protocol with a pair of DNPs to open the week. It would be a surprise if he gains clearance ahead of Sunday's Week 2 date against the Bills. DeAndre Carter and rookie Tre Tucker will be asked to take on larger offensive roles should Meyers sit out.
