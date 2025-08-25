Raiders' Jakobi Meyers: Requests trade
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meyers has requested a trade from the Raiders, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network report.
Per Pelissero, after Meyers -- who is due $10.76 million in the last year of his contract -- couldn't agree on an extension with the Raiders, the wideout requested a trade. That said, Rapoport notes that at this stage the team has no plans to deal the 28-year-old, who caught 87 passes in 15 regular-season games in 2024.
More News
-
Raiders' Jakobi Meyers: Blanked in preseason finale•
-
Raiders' Jakobi Meyers: Catches lone target in loss to SF•
-
Raiders' Jakobi Meyers: No catches in preseason opener•
-
Raiders' Jakobi Meyers: Still top wideout in Vegas•
-
Raiders' Jakobi Meyers: Concludes career-best season•
-
Raiders' Jakobi Meyers: Finds end zone in win•