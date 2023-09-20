Meyers (concussion) will practice Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Meyers entered the concussion protocol during the Raiders' Week 1 win over Denver and wasn't able to practice at all last week before sitting out the taem's blowout loss to Buffalo. He could be back Sunday against Pittsburgh and should be the second option in the Raiders' passing game if he can clear the five-step protocol.
