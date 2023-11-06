Meyers caught two of five targets for 38 yards while scoring a 17-yard rushing touchdown on his only carry in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Giants.

It was the first rushing touchdown of Meyers' career and also his longest carry on nine career attempts. The versatile wideout has now thrown, ran and caught a touchdown over the course of his five years in the league. The 27-year-old's six combined scores through eight games with Las Vegas already matches the high he set last season with New England when he had six scores over 14 games. The next stop for Meyers' breakout fantasy campaign will come in a home matchup against the Jets on Sunday Night Football in Week 10.