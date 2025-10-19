Meyers (knee/toe), who is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, will have his status determined by a pregame workout, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Meyers resumed practicing in a limited capacity Friday after having been a non-participant Wednesday and Thursday, and he now looks like a true game-time decision for Week 7. Fantasy managers will want to prepare to have another lineup option available in the event that Meyers is made inactive for the first time this season ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. With tight end Brock Bowers (knee) expected to sit out versus Kansas City, an absence on Meyers' part would position receivers Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, Dont'e Thornton and tight end Michael Mayer as the Raiders' top pass-catching options. After facing the Chiefs, Las Vegas will go on bye Week 8.