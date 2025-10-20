Raiders coach Jacobi Meyers said Monday that Meyers (knee/toe) and tight end Brock Bowers (knee) are both expected to return to action after the team's Week 8 bye, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Meyers missed his first game of the season during Las Vegas' blowout 31-0 loss to the Chiefs in Week 7 while Bowers hasn't played since Week 4, but the Raiders anticipate having both pass-catchers back in the lineup versus Jacksonville on Sunday, Nov. 2 in Week 9. Trade rumors have also surrounded Meyers in recent weeks, and back in late August he in fact requested to be dealt elsewhere by Las Vegas. The team's Week 8 bye could provide a space for the Raiders to explore options on that front prior to the NFL's trade deadline on Nov. 4, but as long as he remains on the roster, Meyers projects to resume handling his usual starting role Week 9.