Meyers didn't practice Thursday due to an ankle injury, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Meyers wasn't listed on the Raiders' initial Week 14 injury report issued Wednesday, so the ankle issue may have been something that cropped up late in the team's first practice session of the week. Whatever the case, Meyers' absence from Thursday's practice now makes his status worthy of monitoring closely as Sunday's game at Tampa Bay approaches. Since returning to action Week 8 following a two-game absence -- also due to an ankle injury -- Meyers and rookie tight end Brock Bowers have earned heavy volume in the Las Vegas passing attack. Meyers is averaging 10 targets per game over his last five outings, stringing together a 34-403-1 receiving line in the process.