Meyers (concussion) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Prior to taking a hit to the head from Broncos safety Kareem Jackson this past Sunday, Meyers had notched nine catches (on 10 targets) for 81 yards and two touchdowns. The aforementioned play in the waning moments of the fourth quarter of the Raiders' season-opening win sent Meyers into the concussion protocol, and he's yet to progress enough to step on the practice field. He'll have two more chances to practice this week, which also can be said for fellow wideouts Davante Adams (foot) and DeAndre Carter (knee), both of whom were sidelined to begin Week 2 prep. Aside from that trio, Hunter Renfrow, Kristian Wilkerson and Tre Tucker are the healthy wide receivers on the Raiders' active roster.