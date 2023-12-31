Meyers caught six of 10 targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Colts.

Davante Adams monopolized the attention of rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell on the afternoon, but Meyers finished second on the Raiders in catches, targets and receiving yards. It's the first time the fifth-year wideout had seen double-digit targets since Week 7, and Meyers is just within striking distance of a new career high if he's able to produce 121 receiving yards in Week 18 against the Broncos -- a secondary he lit up for a 9-81-2 line in their first meeting this season way back in Week 1.