Meyers (knee/toe) is participating in practice Friday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

This is welcome news after Meyers didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, though it remains to be seen whether Meyers goes down as a full or limited participant Friday. Las Vegas' injury report will come out later Friday ahead of Sunday's visit to Kansas City. If he's healthy enough to play, Meyers will try to snap out of a slump that has seen him fall short of 40 receiving yards in each of the past three games.