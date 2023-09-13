Coach Josh McDaniels noted Wednesday that Meyers remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Meyers still has time to progress through the protocol ahead of Week 2 action, but his status will need to be monitored as this weekend's game against the Bills approaches. Prior to being forced out of this past Sunday's 17-16 win over the Broncos, Meyers caught nine of his 10 targets for 81 yards and two TDs.
