As the Raiders' first training camp practice approaches, Meyers remains locked in as a starter in the team's wide receiver corps, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Though Meyers can also line up outside, most of his reps during OTAs came in the slot. After recording an 87-1,027-4 receiving line on a career high 129 targets over 15 regular-season games in 2024, the sure-handed pass catcher seems poised to maintain steady volume in an offense that is now helmed by veteran QB Geno Smith, who should represent an upgrade over Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell. While Meyers remains entrenched as the Raiders' WR1, it's a three-man competition between Tre Tucker, Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton for slotting behind the 28-year-old.