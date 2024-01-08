Meyers caught three of five targets for 61 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for a five-yard touchdown in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Broncos.

Meyers improvised on a play on which he was expected to throw, reversing field and ultimately scampering into the end zone from close range. The wideout then found pay dirt again with a wide-open 33-yard grab to begin the fourth quarter. Despite inconsistent quarterback play, Meyers finished the season with 71 catches on 106 targets for 807 yards and nine total touchdowns.