Raiders' Jakobi Meyers: Team-high 12 targets Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meyers finished with six receptions on 12 targets for 68 yards in Monday's 20-9 loss to the Chargers.
Meyers paced Las Vegas in targets, receptions and receiving yards despite finishing with a poor catch rate (50 percent). The 28-year-old has garnered double-digit targets in both appearances with new QB Geno Smith this season, cementing the wideout's spot atop the Raiders' depth chart. Meyers' predictable volume makes him a reliable starting option heading into Sunday's tilt against the Commanders, offering a notable boost in value for those in PPR formats.
