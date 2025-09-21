Raiders' Jakobi Meyers: Three grabs in Sunday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meyers caught three of four targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Commanders.
After seeing double-digit targets in each of the first two games of 2025, Meyers saw his volume crater in Week 3 as Tre Tucker instead got more of Geno Smith's attention. Meyers has still topped 60 receiving yards in three straight contests en route to a 17-228-0 line on 26 targets, and there could be plenty of volume to go around in Week 4 against a Bears defense that has been one of the worst units in the NFL to begin the year.
