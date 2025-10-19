Meyers (knee/toe), who is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, will have his status determined by a pre-game workout, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Meyers resumed practicing in a limited capacity Friday after having been a non-participant Wednesday and Thursday, and he now looks like a true game-time decision for Week 7. Fantasy managers will want to prepare a pivot option, as confirmation on Meyers' status may not arrive until 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. With tight end Brock Bowers (knee) expected to sit out versus Kansas City, an absence on Meyers' part would position Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, Dont'e Thornton and TE Michael Mayer as the Raiders' top receiving options. After facing the Chiefs, Las Vegas will go on bye Week 8.