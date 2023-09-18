Coach Josh McDaniels said Meyers (concussion) is "headed in the right direction," but it's too early to know if he'll be cleared for the Raiders' home opener against the Steelers on Sunday night, Jimmy Durkin of the Athletic reports.

Meyers didn't play in Week 2 after suffering a concussion during the season opener. The wideout made his presence felt before getting knocked out of the game, recording nine receptions (10 targets) for 81 yards and two touchdowns. McDaniels' comments are encouraging, but further clarity on Meyers' availability should surface Wednesday when the Raiders have to release their first injury report of Week 3.