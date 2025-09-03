Meyers said Wednesday that he's unsure whether he and the Raiders will be able to reach agreement on a contract extension, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Meyers requested a trade from Las Vegas late August due to dissatisfaction with his current contract situation, and he cited loyalty to his teammates Wednesday as the cause of his not holding out. Currently, Meyers is heading into the final year of his contract with the team and will be due $10.76 million for the 2025 season. The No. 1 receiver tallied the first 1,000-yard campaign of his career while playing 15 regular-season games in 2024, totaling an 86-1,027-8 receiving line on 129 targets. He's positioned alongside tight end Brock Bowers as one of Geno Smith's clear top options in the receiving game heading into Sunday's regular-season opener on the road against New England.