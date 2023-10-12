Meyers (wrist) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's practice estimate.

Following Monday's 17-13 win over the Packers, Meyers was listed as a limited participant on the Raiders' first Week 6 practice report issued Wednesday, but his upgrade to full activity a day later clears up any concern about his availability. The status of Davante Adams (shoulder) is a little more muddled after he was listed as a limited participant Thursday, but the expectation at this stage is that both of the Raiders' top two wideouts will be ready to play Sunday against the Patriots. In the four games that both players have suited up this season, Adams and Meyers have dominated the passing-game looks. Adams has averaged 11.5 targets per game in those four contests, while Meyers has averaged nine targets.