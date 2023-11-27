Meyers caught six of seven targets for 79 yards and a touchdown while adding one rushing attempt for two yards and a pass attempt that fell incomplete in Sunday's 31-17 loss to Kansas City.

Meyers wound up leading the team in receiving in addition to his pair of unconventional touches Sunday, as Las Vegas' coaching staff was intent on getting its budding star back on track. The NC State product was recruited as a quarterback out of high school, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that teams have attempted to utilize that additional skill on trick plays. While Meyers failed complete a pass against the Chiefs, his receiving touchdown on the Raiders' opening drive was the wideout's first since Oct. 22. Meyers will enter the upcoming bye week with 608 combined yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns through 11 active games before resuming play against Minnesota on Dec. 10.