Meyers (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Meyers didn't practice this week and will target a potential return to action in Week 3 against the Steelers. Per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, in Meyers' absence, slot receiver Hunter Renfrow and rookie TE Michael Mayer are candidates to see additional Week 2 targets, while DeAndre Carter, Kristian Wilkerson and Tre Tucker are on hand to provide the Raiders with WR depth versus Buffalo on Sunday.