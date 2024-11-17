Bennett (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Bennett suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game. The Raiders are already without starter Nate Hobbs (ankle), and while Bennett is sidelined, Decamerion Richardson will come in at corner opposite Jack Jones.
