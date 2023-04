The Raiders selected Bennett in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 104th overall.

Bennett ran a 4.30 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, cementing his status as a likely early Day 3 selection. A three-year starter at Maryland, Bennett likely is too small (5-foot-11, 188 pounds) to be an obvious boundary corner, but he was uniquely productive defending opposing receivers, particularly in man coverage to the point that it will be surprising if he doesn't compete for a starting role in 2023.