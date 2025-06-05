default-cbs-image
Bennett (shoulder) is participating during OTAs, Matt Aguirre of the Raiders' official site reports.

Bennett sat out the last seven weeks of Las Vegas' 2024 season due to a shoulder issue, but he's now back in action for offseason workouts. He had become a regular starter at corner last year before getting hurt, and he'll probably play a significant role again in 2025, but he'll now have to compete for snaps with rookie third-rounder Darien Porter and FA acquisition Eric Stokes.

