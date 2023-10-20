Bennett (shoulder) has been deemed out against Chicago for Week 7, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Bennett missed Week 5 against Green Bay, and he was then deemed questionable Week 6 versus New England because of a shoulder injury. The cornerback was ultimately able to suit up for that contest, but he's been ruled out for Week 7 after following a pair of limited practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday with a DNP on Friday. Nate Hobbs (ankle) will also miss Sunday's game in Chicago, so Tyler Hall and Amik Robertson should get extended run again.