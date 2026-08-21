Nailor caught one of three targets for 22 yards in Thursday's 22-20 preseason win over the Texans.

Nailor was the target on Fernando Mendoza's first two passes, the second of which produced their 22-yard connection. Mendoza looked elsewhere with his third pass of the game, which resulted in a pick-six, and the rookie quarterback went back in the veteran receiver's direction with the first pass of Vegas' second possession. Nailor signed a three-year, $35 million contract with the Raiders in the offseason, and the former Vikings wideout appears poised to open the season as a starter in a wide receiver room without an established pecking order.