Nailor recorded one reception for minus-1 yard on four targets in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Seahawks.

Making his first NFL start, No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza was under siege throughout the afternoon, as a ferocious Seahawks defense sacked him six times and limited him to just 143 passing yards on 29 attempts. As a result, Nailor and the Raiders' other pass catchers were held quiet, with running back Ashton Jeanty (four receptions for 46 yards) being the only Las Vegas player to top two catches and 25 receiving yards. Though Mendoza will get some more favorable matchups over the Raiders' final seven games, Nailor will be difficult to count on for production. Even while Kirk Cousins served as the starting quarterback for Las Vegas before being traded to the Vikings last week, Nailor was limited to just 14 receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown on 28 targets through eight appearances.