Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said Monday that Nailor (concussion) is expected to practice this week, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

After sustaining a concussion in the Raiders' Oct. 4 loss to the Chiefs, Nailor wasn't able to practice in any fashion in Week 5 before being ruled out ahead of Sunday's eventual 45-17 loss to the Patriots. Nailor remains in concussion protocol, but he looks poised to take a step forward by getting back on the practice field Wednesday as at least a limited participant. So long as he upgrades to full participation by the end of the week and gains clearance from an independent neurologist, Nailor should be ready to handle a starting role at receiver in Sunday's matchup with the Bills.