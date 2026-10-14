Nailor (concussion) isn't participating in Wednesday's practice, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

Per Warren, Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said Monday that he expected Nailor to return to practice this week. If that comes to pass, it looks like it won't be until Thursday or Friday that the wideout returns to the field. After sustaining a concussion in an Oct. 4 loss to the Chiefs, Nailor didn't practice at any point last week before being inactive for the Raiders' 45-17 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.