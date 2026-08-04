Raiders' Jalen Nailor: Starring at training camp

Nailor has been the best receiver at Raiders training camp, Case Keefer of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Behind Brock Bowers, Nailor has been the team's most productive pass catcher in team drills. "I feel like I'm a total complete receiver," Nailor said. "I can do things on the outside, do things on the inside, run game, pass game. I feel like I can do it all." Nailor signed a three-year, $35.03 million deal with Las Vegas in the offseason and is expected to occupy the No. 1 receiver role. He's already shown a strong connection with former Vikings teammate Kirk Cousins with the first-team offense this summer. It appears Nailor and Tre Tucker are the clear top two wideouts for the Raiders headed into the 2026 season.