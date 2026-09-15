Nailor caught three passes on five targets for 27 yards during the Raiders' 27-13 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Nailor ended up leading all Raiders wide receivers in targets, though he finished third in that category behind Michael Mayer (seven) and running back Ashton Jeanty (six). Even with Brock Bowers (knee) sidelined, it looks like Nailor will operate in a complementary role in the Raiders' offense, especially in games where Jeanty gets it going as he did against Miami. Things won't get easier for Nailor in Week 2 against a 49ers defense that held Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and the rest of the Rams pass catchers in check in a 27-7 Week 1 win for San Francisco.