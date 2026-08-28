Nailor brought in two of four targets for 13 yards in the Raiders' 18-12 preseason loss to the 49ers on Thursday.

Nailor led the Raiders in targets and finished tied for second in receptions. The fourth-year pro made his first catch on a pass from Kirk Cousins for a seven-yard gain during the opening possession, and he recorded his second catch with Fernando Mendoza under center to open Las Vegas' third drive. Nailor was then also the intended target deep down the middle on the next play, a pass that resulted in an interception. The fifth-year pro is projected to open the regular season as the No. 2 receiver and posted a 3-35-0 line on seven targets in two preseason games.