Nailor caught two of five targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 35-21 loss to the Rams.

Nailor was able to reel in multiple passes for the first time since Week 1, but he was still limited to an uninspiring 14 receiving yards. With Brock Bowers, Tre Tucker and Ashton Jeanty combining for 28 targets in the contest, Nailor operated as a the No. 4 option at best for Las Vegas. Through six contests this year, the wide receiver has caught eight of 20 targets for 75 yards, and he is still searching for his first touchdown.