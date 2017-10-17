Raiders' Jalen Richard: Accounts for 27 receiving yards in Week 6 loss
Richard totaled a loss of one yard on two carries to go along with three catches for 27 yards on four targets during Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
Richard was unable to capitalize on fellow backup DeAndre Washington's (hamstring) lack of involvement Sunday, as the latter appeared on just five offensive snaps while Richard accounted for 17 of his own. Veteran Marshawn Lynch once again received a bulk of the carries out of the Raiders' backfield, while receiver Cordarrelle Patterson hit pay dirt on a 47-yard run in the fourth quarter. Richard's limited opportunities severely impact any chance he owns at consistent fantasy production, and he also muffed a punt during Oakland's fourth consecutive loss.
