Richard took one carry for four yards and caught four passes on five targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 40-32 win over the Chiefs.

Richard did not appear to be hampered by the minor ankle injury that limited his practice participation earlier in the week, ultimately notching a season high in receptions Sunday. Richard's ceiling figures to remain capped following the Raiders' Week 6 bye, however, as fellow running backs Josh Jacobs and Devontae Booker are at full strength.