Richard, who was forced out of Sunday's game against the Chargers with an ankle injury, was able to return to the contest, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With Josh Jacobs (shoulder) out this week, Richard is handling change-of-pace duties in Oakland's backfield behind DeAndre Washington on Sunday.

