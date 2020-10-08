Richard (ankle) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Richard was limited during practice Wednesday after tweaking his ankle during Sunday's loss to Buffalo. Now appearing healthy enough to suit up in game action, he'll assume his usual depth role at running back, while working as the team's kick return man.
More News
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Limited showing Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Tallies three receptions in loss•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Finds end zone in stadium opener•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Limited to one touch Week 1•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Retains third-down role in Vegas•